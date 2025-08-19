Who will make it into the Champions League? On Tuesday, the play-off first legs will see Red Star vs Pafos, Rangers vs Bruges and Ferencvaros vs Qarabag. Stay on the ball here.
The Tuesday games in the overview
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
85th minute: Qurbanly closes the scoring for Qarabag
-
66th minute: Medina puts Qarabag ahead for the first time
-
58th minute: Red Star back in it thanks to Duarte penalty
-
52nd minute: Pepe sinks a handball penalty for Pafos
-
50th minute: Danilo shortens the lead for Rangers
-
50th minute: Jankovic equalizes for Qarabag with a long-range shot
-
29th minute: Bruno scores to make it 2:0 for Pafos - goal disallowed for handball
-
29th minute: Varga gives Ferencvaros the lead
-
20th minute: Mechele scores wonderfully to make it 3:0 for Bruges
-
7th minute: Rangers defense disoriented again - Spileers profits
-
3rd minute: Misunderstanding in the Rangers defense - Bruges take an early lead
-
1st minute: Correia gives Pafos the lead in Belgrade