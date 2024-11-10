  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Sion - FCL 4:2 Redemptive three points for Sion

SDA

10.11.2024 - 16:17

Two goals and three points: Ilyas Chouaref was Sion's match-winner
Two goals and three points: Ilyas Chouaref was Sion's match-winner
Keystone

FC Sion finally get another win at home against FC Luzern. The 4-2 win ends a drought of exactly three months.

10.11.2024, 16:17

The Valais side had been waiting for three points since the 2-0 win against FC Winterthur in the Tourbillon in mid-August. At least they survived two rounds in the cup during this phase, but in the league they only managed five points out of a possible 27.

The fact that the team is still alive despite their negative streak was impressively demonstrated against Lucerne. Sion took a 2-0 lead in the first 20 minutes through Dejan Sorgic and Ilyas Chouaref and would have secured victory earlier than in the final half-hour had they made more consistent use of their scoring opportunities. But the promoted team had to tremble. Only after Luzern had come back to 2:2 did an own goal by Jesper Löfgren provoked by Chouaref after just over an hour and a counter-attack completed by Chouaref in the 89th minute decide the game.

Thibault Klidjé, who has now scored six goals this season, had unexpectedly brought Luzern back into the game with a double strike (49th and 59th). Coach Mario Frick's plan worked, at least for the time being: to get his team to react with a number of personnel changes at the break. After the rebellion, however, Sion came closer and closer to scoring.

Telegram:

Sion - Luzern 4:2 (2:0)

10,000 spectators. - Referee Tschudi. - Goals: 2. Sorgic (Chipperfield) 1:0. 18. Chouaref 2:0. 49. Klidje (Stankovic) 2:1. 59. Klidje (Grbic) 2:2. 61. Löfgren (own goal) 3:2. 89. Chouaref 4:2.

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Schmied, Diouf, Hefti; Kabacalman (84. Kronig), Baltazar Costa; Chipperfield (71. Souza), Berdayes (77. Bouchlarhem), Chouaref; Sorgic (71. Bouriga).

Luzern: Loretz (46. Vasic); Ottiger, Löfgren, Knezevic, Ciganiks (46. Ulrich); Stankovic; Dorn (46. Spadanuda), Rrudhani, Winkler (46. Owusu); Villiger (46. Grbic), Klidje.

Remarks: Cautions: 38th Ciganiks, 45th Sorgic, 56th Schmied, 86th Ottiger, 93rd Fayulu.

SDA

More from the department

YB beats Lugano in dramatic fashion. Vladi in the 94th minute with the penalty like Roberto Baggio once did

YB beats Lugano in dramatic fashionVladi in the 94th minute with the penalty like Roberto Baggio once did

New coach, old picture. GC wakes up too late, loses to St.Gallen and remains bottom of the table

New coach, old pictureGC wakes up too late, loses to St.Gallen and remains bottom of the table

Premier League thriller in the ticker. Chelsea or Arsenal - who will cheer in the London derby?

Premier League thriller in the tickerChelsea or Arsenal - who will cheer in the London derby?