Two goals and three points: Ilyas Chouaref was Sion's match-winner Keystone

FC Sion finally get another win at home against FC Luzern. The 4-2 win ends a drought of exactly three months.

SDA

The Valais side had been waiting for three points since the 2-0 win against FC Winterthur in the Tourbillon in mid-August. At least they survived two rounds in the cup during this phase, but in the league they only managed five points out of a possible 27.

The fact that the team is still alive despite their negative streak was impressively demonstrated against Lucerne. Sion took a 2-0 lead in the first 20 minutes through Dejan Sorgic and Ilyas Chouaref and would have secured victory earlier than in the final half-hour had they made more consistent use of their scoring opportunities. But the promoted team had to tremble. Only after Luzern had come back to 2:2 did an own goal by Jesper Löfgren provoked by Chouaref after just over an hour and a counter-attack completed by Chouaref in the 89th minute decide the game.

Thibault Klidjé, who has now scored six goals this season, had unexpectedly brought Luzern back into the game with a double strike (49th and 59th). Coach Mario Frick's plan worked, at least for the time being: to get his team to react with a number of personnel changes at the break. After the rebellion, however, Sion came closer and closer to scoring.

Telegram:

Sion - Luzern 4:2 (2:0)

10,000 spectators. - Referee Tschudi. - Goals: 2. Sorgic (Chipperfield) 1:0. 18. Chouaref 2:0. 49. Klidje (Stankovic) 2:1. 59. Klidje (Grbic) 2:2. 61. Löfgren (own goal) 3:2. 89. Chouaref 4:2.

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Schmied, Diouf, Hefti; Kabacalman (84. Kronig), Baltazar Costa; Chipperfield (71. Souza), Berdayes (77. Bouchlarhem), Chouaref; Sorgic (71. Bouriga).

Luzern: Loretz (46. Vasic); Ottiger, Löfgren, Knezevic, Ciganiks (46. Ulrich); Stankovic; Dorn (46. Spadanuda), Rrudhani, Winkler (46. Owusu); Villiger (46. Grbic), Klidje.

Remarks: Cautions: 38th Ciganiks, 45th Sorgic, 56th Schmied, 86th Ottiger, 93rd Fayulu.

SDA