YB coach Giorgio Contini is annoyed about the penalty awarded to FCB after the Super League thriller against Basel and speaks of a "clear mistake". Now referee boss Daniel Wermelinger has his say.

Luca Betschart

"This is unacceptable. It's about the job of us coaches. In the end, it doesn't help that an apology will come from the league," said YB coach Giorgio Contini, annoyed with the refereeing team after the 4-1 defeat at FC Basel. This was triggered by a scene after 55 minutes.

Basel's Xherdan Shaqiri deflects a pass from Léo Leroy with a heel and hits the hand of YB's Edimilson Fernandes. After consulting the VAR, referee Luca Cibelli decides to award a penalty. For Contini, it was clear shortly after the final whistle: "A clearly wrong decision."

Too much focus on the handball

Because: Shaqiri is offside when Leroy passes the ball. Referee boss Daniel Wermelinger confirmed this to blue Sport: "In the 56th minute, there was a situation that required VAR intervention. A punishable handball by a YB player was not recognized on the pitch. The VAR reviewed this and correctly came to the conclusion that there was a punishable handball, which resulted in a penalty. However, prior to this action, a punishable offside position of a Basel player was not reviewed, contrary to the intended VAR process."

He continued: "Both the VAR and his assistant were too focused on the handball and overlooked the previous offside position. That should not have happened. The VAR should have shown the referee not only the handball, but also the offside situation."

Bitter for YB: If the VAR had recognized Shaqiri's offside position, not only would the penalty not have been awarded. The subsequent sending off of Edimilson Fernandes would never have happened either.

An AI-generated image from SRF: Shaqiri is offside when Leroy passes the ball. Screenshot SRF

