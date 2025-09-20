Several VAR decisions have made waves in the past week. Referee boss Daniel Wermelinger comments to blue Sport and defends himself against the latest criticism from Uli Forte.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Referee boss Daniel Wermelinger talks to blue Sport about the controversial VAR decisions of the past week.

He classifies the two shoving scenes from Zurich and Winterthur and faces criticism from Winti coach Uli Forte.

Wermelinger also reveals that referees also receive death threats in their email inboxes and clarifies: "A mistake never justifies a death threat." Show more

A shove in Zurich. A shove in Winterthur. An offside in Lugano. The VAR made numerous headlines in the last Super League week. It went so far that Winti coach Uli Forte once again got carried away with a rant against the referees, which even landed him in disciplinary proceedings.

It is now clear that Forte will not be punished for his critical statements. But the issue of the VAR is not going away. Daniel Wermelinger has now faced up to the criticism. The referee boss assures blue Sport of better VAR communication (see video above). He also talks about ...

... the shoving scenes in Zurich and Winterthur

While a shove before a goal in Zurich goes unpunished, a goal in Winterthur is disallowed the following day because of a push. The scene is also the reason why Uli Forte flies off the handle in an interview with blue Sport. The Winti coach demands a clear line and does not understand why the same decision was not made on the Schützenwiese as in the Letzigrund.

For Wermelinger, however, one thing is clear: "It's important not to compare wrong scenes with right scenes. We were wrong in Zurich. That would have been foul play." It is therefore not possible to pick up a red thread with the wrong decision from the Letzigrund, but must find the correct decision again the next day. That was successful.

"The decision in Winterthur was definitely the right one. Accordingly, you can't make a comparison from Saturday to Sunday. The benchmark must be the correct decision on Sunday."

... the criticism from Uli Forte

"We are part of this game. And if we make a mistake in the game, then it's also justified to criticize," Wermelinger clarifies. In the case of Uli Forte, this criticism was public and made waves accordingly.

That is not his style, explains the referee boss. "Personally, I prefer a direct phone call with the clubs. As long as I am (referee) boss, I will never make such statements in public." However, it is up to the referees themselves to decide how and in what context they express criticism.

... Death threats in the email inbox

"We answer the requests that come in properly. Whenever it's no longer decent, we respond accordingly," explains Wermelinger. "But if it goes from hate to threats, then we take these cases on and process them legally. It's not acceptable for death threats to land in our email inbox. We condemn that in the strongest possible terms."

The mistake of a referee never justifies receiving a death threat, Wermelinger clarifies. "We make mistakes, just like the teams do. You have to accept that somewhere. Also on the part of the spectators."