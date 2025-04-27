At the Cup semi-final between Biel and YB, a penalty whistle stirred things up. Referee boss Daniel Wermelinger admits a mistake, but defends the referees. A line had been crossed.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you After YB's cup exit against Biel, the penalty decision that led to the decisive 1-0 win is a talking point.

The day after the game, referee boss Wermelinger says that the decision was wrong.

After the game, referee Alessandro Dudic tells his boss that he was scared when he left the stadium. Wermelinger: "A line was definitely crossed yesterday." Show more

A foul penalty decides the match between FC Biel and YB. In extra time, referee Alessandro Dudic points to the spot after seeing a foul by YB goalie David von Ballmoos on Biel player Loic Socka. Biel did not need to be asked twice and converted to make it 1:0.

The uproar is huge. Many experts, players and fans do not understand the decision. Dudic justifies his whistle by saying that he heard and saw a touch. "We can understand the decision," said referee boss Daniel Wermelinger on "SRF" on Sunday evening. It had been a difficult evening with many tricky decisions.

Wermelinger emphasizes that the VAR would have intervened if there had been no contact. However, a camera behind the goal would have recorded that there was slight contact between the goalkeeper and the player. Nevertheless, Wermelinger calls it a wrong decision. "The contact was too little for a penalty. We were wrong in this action."

"Dudic told me that he was scared"

The reaction from the stands was also wrong. Alessandro Dudic had to leave the pitch after the final whistle under police protection. Wermelinger shows no understanding for this and states: "It can't be good for a boss if he is still in contact with his own employees at 2.30 in the morning and Alessandro Dudic tells me that he was afraid to leave the stadium for the first time in 20 years."

Wermelinger has his referee's back. "A line was definitely crossed yesterday. We have to address that now. The referees and assistants are not fair game. That's not how it works." Wermelinger continued: "It was upsetting to hear what happened to Alessandro Dudic yesterday, what happened inside him. It has nothing to do with two decisions. This is a line that must not be crossed."

Alessandro Dudic would have reported the whole situation by now and submitted the report to the Swiss Football Association. The SFA will now discuss the case internally.

Matching the topic