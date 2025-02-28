  1. Residential Customers
Professional ban until 2026 Referee David Coote banned by UEFA

SDA

28.2.2025 - 15:43

English referee David Coote is banned from officiating matches until June 30, 2026
Keystone

The English referee David Coote, known in particular for insulting Jürgen Klopp, has been banned by UEFA.

Keystone-SDA

28.02.2025, 15:43

28.02.2025, 15:53

As the AP news agency reported, citing UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, the Englishman will not be allowed to referee a match until June 30, 2026. He had violated the "basic rules of decent conduct" and "brought the sport of football and UEFA in particular into disrepute", it said.

Last December, the English refereeing organization parted ways with Coote after the 42-year-old had previously been suspended. One of the reasons for this was a video in which he made disparaging remarks about former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp. Coote recently apologized again for this.

Video about drug use

In addition, another clip became public in which Coote is said to be seen consuming cocaine in a UEFA hotel at the beginning of July 2024 during the European Championship in Germany. When asked about this, he told the English newspaper "Sun" that he had "rarely" taken drugs and had made "bad decisions in a personal context" in his life. He had long had problems that had to do with his repressed homosexuality.

