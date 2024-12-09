David Coote made disparaging remarks about former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp in a video, among other things Keystone

The controversial English referee David Coote has lost his job as a football referee.

As the responsible organization PGMOL announced on Monday, the contract with the 42-year-old has been terminated with immediate effect. This was the Professional Game Match Officials Limited's response to the results of an investigation into Coote. The decision is subject to appeal.

Coote had previously already been suspended. The background to this is, among other things, a video in which he is said to have made disparaging remarks about former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp. In addition, another video circulated in which a man can be seen snorting a white powder. The identity of the man has not been established.

According to the "Sun" newspaper report, the video was made during the European Football Championship in Germany, where Coote was part of the referee team for the video evidence. UEFA also suspended the 42-year-old and launched an investigation by an ethics and disciplinary inspector. The investigation concerns possible breaches of the continental association's disciplinary rules by the Briton.

