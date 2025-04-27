  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Would decide the same way" Referee Dudic defends controversial penalty whistle against YB

Syl Battistuzzi

27.4.2025

FC Biel advance to the cup final after beating Young Boys 1-0. The decisive goal was scored after a highly controversial penalty. After the game, referees and the VAR take center stage.

27.04.2025, 09:25

27.04.2025, 12:19

In extra time of the Cup semi-final between Biel and YB, the busy FCB attacker Loïc Socka Bongué penetrates the Bernese penalty area once again.

YB goalkeeper David von Ballmoos rushes out of his goal and brings his opponent down - at least in the opinion of referee Alessandro Dudic. As the VAR Sven Wolfensberger does not intervene either, the decision stands.

When Malko Sartoretti was awarded the penalty, the Bern goalkeeper had no chance - and YB were left chasing a deficit they could no longer make up.

Swiss Cup. FC Biel sensationally reaches the cup final

Swiss CupFC Biel sensationally reaches the cup final

After the final whistle, not only players and coaches stand in front of the microphones, but also referee Alessandro Dudic. No wonder, after all, the referee's controversial penalty decision led to heated discussions.

"This video referee doesn't help at all"

"That's not a penalty," said SRF commentator Dani Kern, adding: "I can't understand the world anymore if the video referee doesn't show up. Mayday, mayday, Sven Wolfensberger." Kern continued: "This is absolutely insane, it's not a penalty - I don't understand anything anymore, I'm giving up the job. I don't understand this sport anymore." His conclusion: "This video referee is no good at all."

Completely detached from the ground, Biel's Abdoulaye Coulibaly floats in the penalty area of the Tissot Arena.
Completely detached from the ground, Biel's Abdoulaye Coulibaly floats in the penalty area of the Tissot Arena.
KEYSTONE

The television footage does not show YB goalie David von Ballmoos touching Biel striker Loïc Socka Bongué before the decisive penalty whistle. "I don't see the touch," says pundit Beni Huggel in the studio.

However, Dudic assures SRF in an interview that he was well positioned and also heard the contact. The 36-year-old was so sure of himself during the game that he also refrained from verifying the scene on the screen. "I would decide everything exactly the same way again," said Dudic after viewing the TV images, adding: "I know what I saw on the pitch. I work with facts." YB coach Giorgio Contini states after the game: "I still don't see a penalty."

More football

Shaqiri's love for Basel.

Shaqiri's love for Basel"When I was in the USA, I had to watch FCB games at 8 a.m."

Star coach leaving Real?. Carlo Ancelotti apparently about to move to Brazil

Star coach leaving Real?Carlo Ancelotti apparently about to move to Brazil

"You son of a bitch"Mega ban looms: Real hothead Rüdiger goes completely berserk and insults referee