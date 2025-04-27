FC Biel advance to the cup final after beating Young Boys 1-0. The decisive goal was scored after a highly controversial penalty. After the game, referees and the VAR take center stage.

Syl Battistuzzi

In extra time of the Cup semi-final between Biel and YB, the busy FCB attacker Loïc Socka Bongué penetrates the Bernese penalty area once again.

YB goalkeeper David von Ballmoos rushes out of his goal and brings his opponent down - at least in the opinion of referee Alessandro Dudic. As the VAR Sven Wolfensberger does not intervene either, the decision stands.

When Malko Sartoretti was awarded the penalty, the Bern goalkeeper had no chance - and YB were left chasing a deficit they could no longer make up.

After the final whistle, not only players and coaches stand in front of the microphones, but also referee Alessandro Dudic. No wonder, after all, the referee's controversial penalty decision led to heated discussions.

"This video referee doesn't help at all"

"That's not a penalty," said SRF commentator Dani Kern, adding: "I can't understand the world anymore if the video referee doesn't show up. Mayday, mayday, Sven Wolfensberger." Kern continued: "This is absolutely insane, it's not a penalty - I don't understand anything anymore, I'm giving up the job. I don't understand this sport anymore." His conclusion: "This video referee is no good at all."

Completely detached from the ground, Biel's Abdoulaye Coulibaly floats in the penalty area of the Tissot Arena. KEYSTONE

The television footage does not show YB goalie David von Ballmoos touching Biel striker Loïc Socka Bongué before the decisive penalty whistle. "I don't see the touch," says pundit Beni Huggel in the studio.

However, Dudic assures SRF in an interview that he was well positioned and also heard the contact. The 36-year-old was so sure of himself during the game that he also refrained from verifying the scene on the screen. "I would decide everything exactly the same way again," said Dudic after viewing the TV images, adding: "I know what I saw on the pitch. I work with facts." YB coach Giorgio Contini states after the game: "I still don't see a penalty."