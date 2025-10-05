In the top-of-the-table clash between FC St.Gallen and Thun, a controversial scene involving Thun player Jan Bamert occurs in the second half. Referee expert Pascal Erlachner explains Lukas Fähndrich's decision not to show a red card.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thun defender Jan Bamert is lucky in St.Gallen that he doesn't receive a second yellow card for knocking the ball away.

Refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner explains Lukas Fähndrich's decision in the blue Sport studio and says: "Absolutely correct."

In eastern Switzerland, however, the decision is likely to cause anger. Show more

Hot scene in St.Gallen: The 67th minute was just ticking away when referee Lukas Fähndrich whistled for a free kick for Grün-Weiss. Shortly after the whistle, Thun defender Jan Bamert thumps the ball into the stands - much to the annoyance of the St.Gallen supporters sitting there.

The problem: Bamert has already been cautioned, but does not receive a second yellow card for his action and is allowed to continue playing. Eastern Switzerland no longer understands the world. Vandermersch, who was actually fouled, picks up the card himself for complaining, and the eastern Swiss on the touchline are also furious.

In the blue Sport studio, refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner analyzes the situation with a cool head - and comes to the conclusion: "Absolutely correct." The reason: "According to the regulations, the criterion in this situation is not the knocking away of the ball." Erlachner explains that the correct question for the referee to ask himself is: Does this prevent Bamert from taking the free kick quickly?

The answer according to the refereeing expert: "No St.Gallen player has the ball and could take the free kick quickly. That's why it's absolutely correct that it's not a second caution."

Bamert: "There are referees who don't turn a blind eye"

In eastern Switzerland, on the other hand, they are likely to argue that you can't have the ball when it's on its way to the roof of the stadium. Thun's Jan Bamert also considers himself somewhat lucky.

"In this situation, when I knocked the ball away, I have to be honest and say that I heard the whistle very late," explained the defender in an interview with blue Sport, admitting: "Maybe there are referees who don't turn a blind eye and give a yellow-red, then that's stupid of me."

Bitter for St.Gallen: The Espen lose the game 2-1 in the end and have to relinquish the leader's throne to the visitors from the Bernese Oberland, of all teams.

