Hanspeter Latour and Rolf Fringer are guests on blue Sport's football talk show Heimspiel. The two former coaches can laugh about a scene in Swiss football history today.

On April 30, 2011, GC wins 2:1 at home against Luzern - Ricardo Cabanas is still unhappy and shouts at referee Adrien Jaccottet.

The legendary rant went viral and still makes people laugh today - including today's refereeing expert Jaccottet.

For him, the story is out of the world, "I was lucky enough to witness it", says the Basel native in the football talk show Heimspiel. Show more

"That's GC! Record champions! Who do you think you are, eh? Record champions! Record champions!" With these words, GC icon Ricardo Cabanas launches into an angry speech against referee Adrien Jaccottet. The injured Cabanas follows the referee team to the dressing room and continues to shout: "You don't even realize what's going on! This is Super League from the record champions! An institution, hey! Hey, focus, hey! We're giving everything for the club and you ... you're my friend! Chli respect!"

The most legendary moments in the history of the Super League In the last show of "Heimspiel - der Fussball-Talk" in 2024, host Stefan Eggli, together with former coaching greats Rolf Fringer and Hanspeter Latour and Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, shed light on the most legendary moments in the history of the Super League. Those directly involved at the time also have their say.

It is April 30, 2011, and GC has just won its home match against Luzern 2:1. Instead of celebrating the three points with his team-mates, the midfielder gives free rein to his displeasure at the referee's performance. A camera follows him and captures the scene. It goes viral and quickly has cult potential.

So it is almost a matter of course that more than 13 years later, the incident is once again the subject of blue Sport's football talk show Heimspiel with former coaching greats Hanspeter Latour and Rolf Fringer when it comes to the Super League's most legendary moments. Together with host Stefan Eggli and Michael Wegmann, head of blue News Sport, they laugh today about what happened.

Ricardo Cabanas went viral in 2011 with his rant against referee Adrien Jaccottet. KEYSTONE

Does the record champions need such passion? "That's a bit of an exaggeration, you can't just 'hang the referee out to dry'," says Fringer. But that shows that there are still personalities who will speak out if something doesn't suit them. "You don't see that so often these days. As a rule, people are decent and quiet because they're afraid that something might happen if they say anything else," concludes the former coach.

Jaccottet has to smile when he thinks about the scene

Fringer is followed by someone who was able to witness the GC icon's angry speech from the front row: Adrien Jaccottet. The former referee is now a refereeing expert for blue Sport and remembers: "GC won the game, but he was obviously not happy and felt I had behaved disrespectfully.

Today, the 41-year-old is no longer annoyed by the incident. He has to smile when he thinks about it and thinks it's nice to have witnessed a piece of football history. Cabanas met the Basel player from time to time afterwards, "the story is out of the world and no longer a problem today". Thanks to the footage, the scene will stay with us forever.

