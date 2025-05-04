  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Heavy rain prevents kick-off Referee Schnyder explains: This is why the match between Yverdon and St.Gallen was postponed

Luca Betschart

4.5.2025

The match between Yverdon and FC St.Gallen has to be postponed. After heavy rain, the ground at the Stade Municipal is unplayable.

04.05.2025, 15:40

04.05.2025, 20:03

This is certainly not how Yverdon and FC St.Gallen had imagined the opening game of the Relegation Group. Because it rained so heavily shortly before the game, the match had to be postponed due to the poor pitch.

"You can't play football like this according to the rules," explained referee Urs Schnyder in an interview with blue Sport, making it clear: "In my opinion, there are no two opinions."

It remains to be seen when the game will be rescheduled.

Videos from the department

More Super League

Expert Bregy on FCZ-Ligue.

Expert Bregy on FCZ-Ligue"If there's no red, I don't know what else there's red for"

Super League. Basel could become champions next weekend

Super LeagueBasel could become champions next weekend

Bundesliga decided. Leverkusen pick up just one point in Freiburg - Bayern are champions

Bundesliga decidedLeverkusen pick up just one point in Freiburg - Bayern are champions

Video highlights. Bottani and Koutsias decide the game in the rain in Lucerne

Video highlightsBottani and Koutsias decide the game in the rain in Lucerne

Kiel win in Augsburg. Tension in the relegation battle

Kiel win in AugsburgTension in the relegation battle