The match between Yverdon and FC St.Gallen has to be postponed. After heavy rain, the ground at the Stade Municipal is unplayable.

Luca Betschart

This is certainly not how Yverdon and FC St.Gallen had imagined the opening game of the Relegation Group. Because it rained so heavily shortly before the game, the match had to be postponed due to the poor pitch.

"You can't play football like this according to the rules," explained referee Urs Schnyder in an interview with blue Sport, making it clear: "In my opinion, there are no two opinions."

It remains to be seen when the game will be rescheduled.

