The Olympiakos players are annoyed with Urs Schnyder.

Olympiakos Piraeus goes down 1:6 against Barcelona. Swiss referee Urs Schnyder was in the thick of it, driving the Greeks to white heat. After the game, however, the Olympiakos coach defends him.

Jan Arnet

In the 53rd minute, Ayoub El Kaabi scored the equalizer for Olympiakos to make it 1-2. Just four minutes later, the Greeks suffered a major setback. After a tackle, Barça player Marc Casadó slumps theatrically to the ground. Urs Schnyder blew his whistle and sent off Santiago Hezze with a yellow-red card. It was an extremely harsh decision.

Ten minutes later came the next decision, with which the Greeks struggled. Rashford goes down in the penalty area, but Schnyder allows play to continue. But then Schnyder is called over by the VAR and decides to award a penalty. Once again a harsh decision, but Yamal didn't care as he converted it to make it 3:1 and break the visitors' resistance.

After the game, José Luis Mendilibar Etxebarria was annoyed about the two scenes that had broken his team's back: "The second yellow card is incomprehensible to me." However, Schnyder could "not be blamed" in this situation. The rule is the problem. Because the VAR is not allowed to get involved in a second yellow card. "These are things I don't understand," said Mendilibar.

Mendilibar is annoyed that the VAR got involved after the penalty whistle: "I am firmly convinced that my goalkeeper did not touch the opponent." His team collapsed after the penalty. "Normally you don't get anything for free on these pitches. But today I think they put us at a disadvantage."

