FCZ defender Jorge Segura is lucky not to be sent off against St.Gallen. While the St.Gallen fans rage, referee expert Stephan Klossner backs the referee.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leaders St.Gallen lose 1:3 against FCZ despite leading at the break.

FCSG captain Luaks Görtler doesn't understand why FCZ defender Jorge Segura wasn't sent off with a yellow-red card.

Referee expert Stephan Klossner comes to a different conclusion than Görtler. Show more

In the 3rd minute, FCZ defender Jorge Segura is cautioned after a foul on FCSG youngster Alessandro Vogt. A foul bordering on an emergency brake, but the yellow card is fine. Around 20 minutes later, the Colombian is again too late against Vogt and concedes a penalty. Carlo Boukhalfa converted it to make it 1:0.

Nevertheless, FCSG captain Lukas Görtler had a sore throat after the 3-1 defeat because of the penalty: "I don't understand how the referee can't give a yellow-red. The player runs towards the goal and is fouled. That's the clearest yellow card ever." It is also clear to coach Enrico Maassen that Segura should have been sent off.

Refereeing expert Stephan Klossner comes to a completely different conclusion. In the blue Sport Studio, he explains why he thinks Sven Wolfensberger did everything right: "The question is always: does the foul take place in the fight for the ball? Because it's in the fight for the ball, there's no yellow card. If it had been an obvious goalscoring opportunity, then there should have been a yellow card."

An opinion that obviously not all St.Gallen players share. FCZ coach Mitchell van der Gaag, on the other hand, does not want to judge the scene. For Segura, the game was over shortly after the second foul - the coach replaced the Colombian in the 27th minute.

St.Gallen slump after the break

After the game, however, St.Gallen are well aware that they must also look to themselves for the reasons for the defeat. Görtler, who was substituted injured at the break with the score at 1:0, said: "We had a lot of transitional moments in the first half, but we had to make more of them." And coach Maassen congratulated the Zurich team "on their well-deserved victory". Nevertheless, the game might have ended very differently if St.Gallen had been allowed to play with one man more for a good hour.

None of this matters to the Zurich team. Zuber and Co. are simply delighted with their successful reaction after the cup defeat.

Quotes and highlights from the game