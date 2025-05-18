GC attacker Nikolas Muci is brought down in front of the opponent's penalty area. Red or yellow, that is the question. And what does Luca Piccolo decide? He allows play to continue. He earns clear criticism from refereeing expert Bruno Grossen.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC striker Nikolas Muci is fouled in front of the opponent's penalty area in the 54th minute with the score at 0-0, but the referee allows play to continue. Sion scored on the counter-attack to make it 1:0.

Refereeing expert Bruno Grossen is annoyed by the wrong decision and clearly criticizes referee Luca Piccolo.

Grossen speaks of a "match-deciding situation". Show more

In the 54th minute, GC attacker Nikolas Muci chases after a long ball and is brought down by an opponent just outside the penalty area. Yellow or red, that is the question. But Luca Piccolo's whistle remains silent, the referee does not recognize a foul. On the counter-attack, Benjamin Kololli makes it 1:0 for Sion.

Referee expert Bruno Grossen analyzes the scene for blue Sport: "Mandatory foul. It's a shame that Luca Piccolo doesn't invest enough and doesn't put in a proper sprint and analyze the scene properly. It's a very clear foul. The defender stumbles and brings Muci down." Grossen repeats: "It's not the referee sprinting, you can see it clearly. He should just see the foul. If you then decide on a yellow card, then I can live with it, but it's on the borderline." He continued: "It's a match-deciding situation, because Sion scored the first goal on the counter-attack."

Ultra-tense relegation battle

Going into the final round, GC is in the barrage position, one point behind Winterthur and ahead of bottom-placed Yverdon. You can watch the thriller in the relegation battle live on blue Sport next Thursday.

