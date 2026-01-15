Bottom team Winterthur are denied a goal at the restart of the Super League in Sion to make it 1-0. But should the goal have counted? In the blue Sport studio, refereeing expert Klossner criticizes the use of VAR.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two supplementary matches will take place on Wednesday to mark the restart of the Super League.

Sion won 2-0 against Winterthur.

After the game, a scene from the first half causes a stir when the VAR intervenes when the visitors supposedly take the lead.

In the blue Sport studio, the decision causes a shake of the head. Refereeing expert Stephan Klossner criticizes: "The VAR shouldn't intervene because it's not a clear wrong decision." Show more

Hot scene at the restart of the Super League in Sion: In the 18th minute, Andrin Hunziker gives the visitors from Winterthur the lead with a spectacular shot. The referee team initially ruled the ball offside, then changed its mind, but ultimately disallowed the goal anyway.

The reason? Hunziker is said to have fouled his opponent shortly before the goal. The Winterthur player does indeed touch his opponent on the back with his hand. But is that enough to cancel the goal? The VAR asks referee Johannes von Mandach to come to the screen, where he decides on a foul after assessing the images.

"Never, ever a foul"

In the blue Sport studio, the scene causes a collective shake of the head. Refereeing expert Stephan Klossner is certain: "The arm is out and it's a slight push. But I don't think you should whistle for a scene like that. And as a VAR, you certainly shouldn't intervene because it's not a clear wrong decision."

Football expert Admir Mehmedi is also annoyed that von Mandach was sent off. "The VAR should never come in. He's only allowed to check the offside and then he has to make the goal count. It's quite simple."

For Pascal Zuberbühler, however, von Mandach also made a clear mistake in Sion. "If you look at the scene outside, you have to say that it was never, ever a foul. For me, it was a wrong decision from all sides. From the VAR, but also from the referee, who didn't correct it on the screen."

Hunziker: "Otherwise we can play without physical contact"

Almost-goalscorer Hunziker expressed his disappointment in an interview after the game. "That's never a foul", the 22-year-old striker said annoyed and made it clear: "You have to stop that, otherwise we can play without physical contact."

Particularly bitter for Winterthur: the team at the bottom of the table conceded two goals in the second half and lost the game 2-0.

