The excitement after the match between St.Gallen and FCZ is huge. Because everyone agrees that St.Gallen were robbed of a penalty. Now the referees are defending themselves: everything was right.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, the St.Gallen players are angry that they were not awarded a penalty in one scene.

Refereeing expert Stephan Klossner also spoke of a wrong decision.

But perhaps everything was right, as pictures from other angles should prove. Show more

FCSG captain Lukas Görtler rages after the 2-1 defeat against FCZ. "I've just seen the scene. That's unbelievable. We have the video referee. How can you not see something like that? Then let's just leave it without VAR. Then it's a fair game on both sides and you accept that Wolfensberger didn't judge the scene correctly." Görtler is certain: "1000 people watch this scene and 1000 people say it's a penalty."

blue Sport expert Christian Schneuwly agrees: "That's clearly a penalty." And refereeing expert Stephan Klossner also calls it a bad decision: "The VAR can't let that happen." In "Blick", former top referee Urs Meier speaks of a "Santa Claus gift for FCZ".

"Playing on is the correct decision in terms of the rules"

Klossner reports that he received a picture that was not available to him the day before during his analysis. "My assessment yesterday was wrong. Based on the new images, it's not clear whether the ball was on the shoulder or the upper arm. It was right that the VAR did not intervene. I have to apologize to Sandro Schärer, he didn't make a mistake."

On Sunday afternoon, the referees were also defended by the SFA in a media release including video evidence: "The VAR had images from various camera angles of the controversial scene in the 71st minute of the match between St. Gallen and FC Zurich on December 6, 2025. These images show that the defender touched the ball in the shoulder area. According to the Laws of the Game (see illustration), playing the ball with the shoulder is permitted. Since the examination of all camera angles indicates that the ball was played with the shoulder, the VAR rightly did not intervene. Play on is the correct decision in terms of the rules."

Klossner's assessment before he received new images