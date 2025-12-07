  1. Residential Customers
Hot scene in St.Gallen causes a stir Refereeing expert Klossner: "This must not happen to the VAR"

Tobias Benz

7.12.2025

FC Zurich win 2:1 in St.Gallen and take three points home. A scene in the Zurich penalty area, in which the VAR made a gross error according to refereeing expert Klossner, is a talking point.

07.12.2025, 06:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC St.Gallen feels cheated out of a penalty after the 2-1 defeat against FC Zurich.
  • In the studio at blue Sport, the opinion is shared, football expert Christian Schneuwly is clear: "That's clearly a penalty."
  • Refereeing expert Stephan Klossner agrees and calls VAR Sandro Schärer to account: "That shouldn't happen."
Show more

It's the 72nd minute in St.Gallen when the ball bounces into the outstretched arm of FCZ defender David Vujevic after a throw-in. Actually a clear-cut case: penalty. But referee Sven Wolfensberger does not point to the spot.

After a brief communication with video referee Sandro Schärer, the decision stands. In the blue Sport studio, people shake their heads. "That's clearly a penalty in my eyes," says football expert Christian Schneuwly (see video above).

Stephan Klossner agrees with him: "That's a clear handball and you can see it very well on the pictures," analyzes the referee expert, wondering, "Sandro Schärer at the VAR is actually our best referee. I hope he didn't check it, that would be a mistake in the protocol."

That doesn't change the decision. FCZ managed to hold on to their wafer-thin lead after the non-penalty and won 2:1. A bitter pill to swallow for the team from eastern Switzerland. "That shouldn't happen. There has to be a penalty," concludes Klossner.

