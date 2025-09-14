FC Zurich win against Servette thanks to the brace from Cheveyo Tsawa. Both refereeing expert Stephan Klossner and Servette defender Steve Rouiller are confused by the fact that the FCZ youngster's controversial 2-0 goal counted.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Zurich beat Servette 2:1 at the Letzigrund - with Cheveyo Tsawa scoring two goals.

At 2-0, the FCZ youngster gains the necessary advantage with a push - the goal counts, but is controversial.

blue Sport refereeing expert Stephan Klossner does not understand why the VAR did not intervene in this situation.

Servette defender Steve Rouiller reveals in an interview with blue Sport after the game that referee Urs Schnyder even apologized to him at half-time. Show more

Cheveyo Tsawa is without doubt the man of the match in FC Zurich's 2:1 win against Servette. The FCZ youngster scored from distance after 28 minutes to make it 1-0. The 18-year-old doubled his tally shortly before the break. But wasn't there a foul? Tsawa gives opponent Steve Rouiller a little push. Rouiller promptly jumps under the ball, Tsawa has the goal in front of him and beats Geneva goalkeeper Joël Mall.

When asked about the scene, blue Sport expert Philippe Montandon says: "Foul! He pushes him with his hands. Rouiller is in the air, he can't do anything. For me, you have to penalize that." Pascal Zuberbühler replies with a laugh: "It's the defenders who have softened up a bit."

Finally, refereeing expert Stephan Klossner is called in and agrees with Montandon: "For me, that's foul play. You can see that Tsawa has no chance of getting the ball. Rouiller jumps under the ball because of the push. Urs Schnyder saw it differently, but I don't know why the VAR didn't intervene."

Asked about the possible communication of the referees, Montandon said: "Maybe the VAR decided that it wasn't a clear-cut situation and then said it was a factual decision. But for me it's a foul, period. The defender can't do anything."

Steve Rouiller: "The referee even came to me and apologized at half-time"

In the post-match interview, Servette goalkeeper Joel Mall was extremely sporting. He spoke of an unfortunate goal, even if you can discuss a foul: "That's part of the game, Urs Schnyder is one of the best referees in Switzerland and that's part of the game. We also make mistakes. I don't know if it was a foul, but you can certainly discuss it."

Steve Rouiller, on the other hand, who was pushed by Tsawa, has no doubts as to whether the goal should have counted or not: "It was 100 percent a wrong decision. The referee even came to me and apologized at half-time. I don't understand why the VAR didn't intervene."