U17 World Cup in Qatar Regular goalkeeper Pizarro out - who will now keep the national team goal?

SDA

11.11.2025 - 14:51

Théodore Pizarro misses the rest of the U17 World Cup through injury.
Théodore Pizarro misses the rest of the U17 World Cup through injury.
Imago

The Swiss U17 team will have to find a new starting goalkeeper for the knockout phase of the Junior World Cup in Doha (Qatar). Théodore Pizarro (SC Freiburg) injured his right ankle in the last preliminary round match on Monday and will be out for the rest of the U17 World Cup.

Keystone-SDA

11.11.2025, 14:51

11.11.2025, 15:16

It has not yet been decided who will replace Pizarro in front of the Swiss goal in the round of 16 (Friday at the earliest). On Monday against Mexico, striker Nevio Scherrer (St. Gallen) kept goal in the final phase because the Swiss had already exhausted their substitution quota.

Noah Brogli (Winterthur) and Lionel Cherif (Young Boys) are two more goalkeepers in the World Cup squad. In addition, Celestin Steimer (Servette) has been nominated as a third goalkeeper.

