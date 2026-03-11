Horrific foul goes unpunished Reif and Meier stunned: "If this referee blows the whistle next week, I'll be outraged"

In the Champions League clash between Atlético Madrid and Tottenham, a hard tackle by Micky van de Ven causes a lot of discussion. The fact that referee Serdar Gözübüyük gave neither a foul nor a card infuriated TV pundits Urs Meier and Marcel Reif.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Atlético Madrid lead 4-0 after just 22 minutes in the Champions League round of 16 against Tottenham and go on to win the game 5-2.

A harsh tackle by Tottenham's Micky van de Ven on Dávid Hancko surprisingly goes unpunished, causing outrage among Atlético and TV pundits.

Refereeing expert Urs Meier and Marcel Reif sharply criticized the decision and questioned the quality and commitment of referee Serdar Gözübüyük. Show more

Atlético Madrid get off to a furious start against Tottenham Hotspur. After goals from Marcos Llorente (6th), Antoine Griezmann (14th), Julian Alvarez (15th) and Robin Le Normand (22nd), the Spaniards were already 4-0 up after 22 minutes. Although Pedro Porro scored the first goal for the visitors (26'), the Tudor side were still frustrated.

In the 39th minute, Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven rudely knocks over opponent Dávid Hancko. The Slovakian is sent spinning wildly through the air. The Dutchman jumps into Hancko with a raised leg and outstretched foot - that could have ended really badly.

Surprisingly, the Turkish referee allows the incident to go through without a penalty. Serdar Gözübüyük then has to go to the Atlético bench to calm down coach Diego Simeone and his colleagues in particular. They can't believe that van de Ven gets away without a card, let alone a sending-off.

Meier and Reif are stunned

Refereeing expert Urs Meier is also stunned on the blue Sport Studio: "Over the ball, dangerous to health, with an open sole - all the criteria for a red card are met. The fact that he doesn't even get anything and the VAR doesn't intervene ..."

For him, some referees simply "don't understand football". Marcel Reif sees the scene in exactly the same way: "If the referee blows the whistle next week in the Champions League, I'll lose faith." Everyone makes mistakes, but like a player, a break is called for in such a case, says the 76-year-old German.

"The referee didn't even see that as a foul," he marvels. "Even at this level, there are referees running across the pitch who don't understand football. That's what hurts me the most. Then it's a question of quality," he says. He wants to check whether Gözübüyük will be used on the next matchday: "I'll really have a look to see whether he'll be whistling again next week. And if he does, I'll be outraged," emphasized Reif.