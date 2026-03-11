Antonin Kinsky experiences a nightmare in his first Champions League appearance: after two gross mistakes, Spurs coach Igor Tudor takes the young goalkeeper off the pitch after just 17 minutes. The blue Sport experts Marco Streller and Marco Streller react with harsh criticism.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is substituted after just 17 minutes in the Champions League match against Atlético Madrid after two serious mistakes and leaves the pitch in tears.

Experts such as Marco Streller and Marcel Reif sharply criticized coach Igor Tudor and described the early substitution as disrespectful and incomprehensible.

Tudor defends the decision: it was necessary to protect the players and the team. Show more

Antonin Kinsky was substituted after just 17 minutes in the first leg of the round of 16 tie against Atlético Madrid. The Czech had previously made two serious mistakes. It was the 22-year-old's first ever Champions League appearance and he left the game in tears. He was replaced by Guglielmo Vicario, who had recently been withdrawn from goal due to poor performances.

The tragic story of the talented goalkeeper, who has been under contract with Spurs since 2025 and has only played 13 games in all competitions, also stirred the emotions in the Champions League studio at blue Sport.

"He's just destroyed two goalkeepers. He took one out, brought one in and then changed him after 17 minutes. That's an absolute no-go for me," said expert Marco Streller, annoyed with Tottenham coach Igor Tudor.

Tudor wouldn't have dared to do such a thing to an experienced goalkeeper, the former international is certain. Streller believes that Tudor will probably not be coach at Spurs for much longer. The Croatian only joined the north Londoners in mid-February, who are also in the midst of a relegation battle in the league.

Marcel Reif finds the move "unbearable". "The game is not on a knife-edge, it's 0:3 and the boy has to run the gauntlet on the way to the dressing room," emphasized the 76-year-old German. "That disgusts me," says Reif.

Tudor explains his goalkeeping shake-up

"I've been a coach for 15 years and have never done anything like this before. It was necessary to protect the player and the team," said the 47-year-old at the press conference.

"Before the game, it was the right decision to use him at that moment because Vicario was under pressure and it's a different competition," Tudor continued.

The former Juve coach defended his decision: "For me, it was the right decision. Of course, after what happened, it's easy to say it wasn't the right decision. I also explained that to Toni and we spoke afterwards. He's the right man and a very good goalkeeper," said Tudor, adding: "Unfortunately, these mistakes happened in this important game. We're now paying the price for that. The start of the game was too much for us, at this moment when we are fragile and weak."

Kinsky received consolation from fellow goalkeeper David de Gea, who wrote on X: "Nobody who hasn't been a goalkeeper can understand how difficult it is to play in this position. Cheer up, you'll make it again."

Goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel, on the other hand, said on "CBS" that Tudor should have left him on the pitch until the end of the first half. "He's completely ruined his career. I really feel sorry for him," said the United legend.

No one who hasn't been a goalkeeper can understand how difficult it is to play in this position.



Keep your head up and you will go again. — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) March 10, 2026