Granit Xhaka is at odds with the referee after the 3-0 defeat to Bayern. blue Sport expert Marcel Reif contradicts the Nati captain in the Champions League studio.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayer Leverkusen lose the first leg of the round of 16 against Bayern Munich 0:3.

Granit Xhaka criticizes the penalty decision that led to the final score.

Marcel Reif, who says he is a fan of Xhaka, disagrees with the national team captain.

Granit Xhaka loses out against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday evening - 0:3 in the first leg of the round of 16.

The Nati captain is at odds with referee Michael Oliver's penalty whistle. "If you have to whistle for a tackle like that at this level, then there are a lot of penalties in the Champions League."

In the Champions League studio, Marcel Reif denies this. The blue Sport expert says: "I like Granit, but he's wrong." There is no discussion for Reif when it comes to the penalty whistle. "You win a gold medal at the Olympic Games in freestyle wrestling with that," he says of the duel between Leverkusen's Tapsoba and Bayern's Kane.

Xhaka wants to take more risks for the second leg. The 32-year-old believes Bayer still have a tiny chance in the second leg on Tuesday. "If we take the lead, anything can happen. We won't give up," he announced.

