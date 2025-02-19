Bayern Munich have extended the contract with Jamal Musiala - and are spending a lot of money in the process. This would arouse covetousness among the club's other stars, warns blue Sport expert Marcel Reif.

Syl Battistuzzi

Last week, Bayern Munich extended Jamal Musiala's contract ahead of the league clash against Bayer Leverkusen. The contract of the hotly courted attacking player - his market value is estimated at well over 100 million euros - expired in the summer of 2026. He will now remain with the German record champions on paper until June 30, 2030.

"Top clubs all over the world are looking for difference-makers - and Jamal Musiala stands out once again," said sporting director Max Eberl in a club statement.

However, the exceptional player will not stay at Säbener Strasse for free. Or as blue Sport expert Marcel Reif summed it up in the Champions League studio: "It's all about money."

Reif: Kimmich and Kane will now be more expensive

The Bayern expert struggles to understand the Musiala personnel issue. He could understand the club going all-in on the "face of the future". However, Munich have always publicly emphasized that they want to keep their salary cap at 20 million euros.

"Now you're banging him out of the structure with 25 million, the others know that," Reif wonders, adding: "You can't say to Kimmich (the 29-year-old's contract expires this summer - editor's note): 'You'll understand that, he'll get 25, we'll go down to 18 for you. You understand that,'" says the 75-year-old, adding: "And then Real or whoever offers him 30 million euros."

Young star Jamal Musiala stays at Bayern. IMAGO

Reif sums up the dilemma surrounding the 21-year-old: "They were caught in this trap because they wanted him - whatever the cost. That's what they've done now. They won't get Kimmich under there," he predicts.

Reif believes in another domino effect. Although Harry Kane is a decent lad, it is quite possible that his advisor (brother Charlie Kane - editor's note) will now also demand more money for the English superstar.

Musiala's recent slump in form - body language annoys Hamann

That brings the whole thing into a mixed situation. They will have to sell players and Eberl will be judged on that, believes Reif, "so that the cap they once loudly announced themselves can be kept", emphasizes the Bayern insider.

Musiala, who trained at Chelsea, will soon have 200 competitive games (over 50 goals) under his belt for Munich. However, the German international (38 caps) has been disappointing of late. Didi Hamann therefore criticized him before the Bayer game: "I'd have a word with Musiala, who has often gone to ground in tackles for weeks now and has been complaining and arguing a lot, which I've never seen before. He's got into the habit of doing that, for whatever reason."

According to Hamann, this is detrimental to his game: "He's played well in recent weeks, but not really well. These are little things that creep in. It's distracting. It affects concentration and the game."

At least against Celtic, Musiala was unable to prove otherwise. The pacey dribbler managed just 50 passes (with one shot on goal). In the end, Alponsho Davies, another Bayern star - the Canadian also recently extended his contract - made the difference.

One thing is clear: expectations of the top earner have risen once again. The 21-year-old no longer enjoys puppy protection, but must deliver. Next Sunday, for example, when leaders Bayern face third-placed Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.