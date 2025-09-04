Bayern Munich have signed Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea after the proposed transfer of Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade fell through. Marcel Reif analyzes the events for blue Sport.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern Munich have loaned Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea as a short-term solution at striker after the (expensive) transfer of Nick Woltemade fell through.

Marcel Reif does not see Jackson as a top striker, but believes the move is understandable given the late timing and the tight squad situation.

Reif sees the failed Woltemade transfer as a positive for Bayern.

Munich were also interested in Antony. However, the Brazilian preferred to stay with Betis Sevilla. Show more

Shortly before the transfer deadline and after a transfer saga full of twists and turns, Bayern Munich signed striker Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea. The German record champions are loaning out the 24-year-old until the end of this season.

"If he was the perfect center forward, Chelsea wouldn't have let him go," says Marcel Reif. But the blue Sport expert doesn't want to be too pessimistic: "Sometimes a player is different in one place than elsewhere. They will have seen something in him that will help them."

Bayern will have to pay a reported €15 million loan fee for Jackson and €60 million if they buy him. That's a lot of money for an "alternative to Harry Kane", says Reif, who adds that the obligation to buy the Senegalese is linked to a very high number of appearances. "He will have to assert himself very well, i.e. even push Kane onto the bench from time to time," believes Reif.

Nicolas Jackson after winning the Conference League. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

"Woltemade not yet worth 50 million"

Following the departures of Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps), Leroy Sané (Galatasaray Istanbul) and Kingsley Coman (Al-Nassr) as well as the serious injury to Jamal Musiala, however, a new attacking player was on Eberl's list of requirements. "Just a loan, nothing else - they got the player who was still on the market," summarized the 75-year-old.

Bayern publicly courted Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart for a long time. In the end, however, the German international moved to Newcastle United for a transfer fee of up to 90 million euros. For Fabian Schär's club, the money was "obviously petty cash", says Reif in amazement. They would still make a profit, as they would get 150 million Liverpool with the sale of Alexander Isaak.

Reif's conclusion: "Bayern did the right thing. Woltemade is not yet a player worth over 50 million." After all, the 23-year-old will get his opportunities. "Woltemade will play at Newcastle. At Bayern, he would have had to line up behind Kane."

Bayern were also after Antony

Munich were apparently also chasing Brazilian international Antony, who had a current contract with Manchester United but had recently played on loan at Betis Sevilla. However, the Andalusians were able to agree a definitive transfer with United.

"I spoke to Bayern Munich the day before almost everything was finalized with Betis. They offered me 7 million euros net per year. But I turned Bayern down and told them that I had given my word to Betis," revealed Ricardo Rodriguez's team-mate in a chat with "El Partidazo da Cope".

