Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis slips spectacularly during the penalty (attempt) against Juve - expert Marcel Reif jokes about the Greek and generally senses a "penalty curse".

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Vangelis Pavlidis misses his first penalty in a club shirt in the 81st minute when Benfica are 2-0 down against Juventus because he slips awkwardly.

Expert Marcel Reif is stunned in the studio and sees the penalty miss as a series of curious misses this week - including Harry Kane and Brahim Diaz.

Reif jokingly speaks of a "penalty curse" and provides a laugh with his comments in the blue Sport studio. Show more

Benfica professional Vangelis Pavlidis is an extremely reliable penalty taker. The Greek striker has scored all 15 of his attempts from the spot for his Portuguese club. On Wednesday evening, the 27-year-old was able to bring Benfica back within 2-0 in Turin in the 81st minute.

But Pavlidis slips away at the stupidest moment. "I don't know what he's doing. If you tell him you're going to do it again, he won't manage it," marvels blue Sport Studio expert Marcel Reif.

Presenter Roman Kilchsperger defends the unlucky player: "I've also fallen over on the street."

The comparison with Harry Kane

Reif replies: "It's a penalty, the ball is there: you run up and almost kill yourself. No opponent has fouled him the way he's flattening himself." Zubi explains that Pavlidis wanted to aim for the middle of the goal with "full power".

Reif mentions that Brahim Diaz had already failed with his penalty in the Africa Cup final that week. "And today Harald Harry Kane misses at Bayern and hits the ball against the top of the crossbar," he notes, adding: "There's a curse on penalties."

"And why did Harry Kane miss?" Kilchsperger wants to know from the 76-year-old German. "At least he didn't almost kill himself," says Reif dryly, causing laughter in the studio.