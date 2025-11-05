First Luis Diaz puts Bayern ahead against PSG with a brace, but then goes into a tackle in an overly rough manner, injures his opponent and is sent off. Marcel Reif makes things clear in the blue Sport Studio.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Bayern continue to march on and pick up their 16th win in their 16th competitive match of the season. Munich win at PSG despite being short-handed for a long time.

Double goalscorer Luis Diaz is shown the red card after a hard foul shortly before the break. His opponent Hakimi had to be substituted in tears and later left the stadium at Krüken.

"Diaz ruins what I was about to praise, that he has his best minutes at Bayern," says blue Sport expert Marcel Reif. Show more

FC Bayern get off to a flying start in the Champions League away match at defending champions Paris Saint-Germain. Time and time again, the Munich side scrambled the PSG defense in the early stages - and struck twice by the 32nd minute. Responsible for both goals: Luis Diaz.

But the Colombian took the wind out of his own sails in stoppage time of the first half. After a tackle in midfield, Diaz straddles opponent Achraf Hakimi with both legs from behind. The PSG defender bursts into tears on the pitch and has to leave injured. But the game is over for Diaz too.

Hakimi with crutches and a special boot

After the VAR intervened, the double goalscorer was sent off. "And rightly so. He can't get the ball," blue Sport expert Marcel Reif analyzes in the studio and says: "Why do you do that on the halfway line? Because you want too much. He ruins what I just wanted to praise, that he has his best minutes at Bayern."

Hakimi limps out of the Prinzenpark Stadium after the game on crutches and with a special boot on his left foot - and on his 27th birthday no less. "The most important thing is that we really hope Hakimi gets better quickly," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, defending Diaz: "He's a very honest boy. He doesn't want to hurt anyone."

Dembélé also injured again?

PSG are not only worried about Hakimi, but also once again about star striker Ousmane Dembélé. The Frenchman had already been injured in his thigh for some time at the start of the season and also complained of problems again before the Bayern game, but was nevertheless a surprise inclusion in the starting eleven.

However, the Ballon d'Or winner did not stay on the pitch for long. Shortly after a goal was disallowed for offside in the 22nd minute, the striker began to limp more and more. And after just 25 minutes, he was ruled out. It remains to be seen how serious the injury is.

The highlights of the match