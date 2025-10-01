Criticism of Florian Wirtz is increasing following Liverpool's defeat at Galatasaray Istanbul. Even blue Sport expert Marcel Reif raises his warning finger. However, he has not lost faith in the 22-year-old.

Luca Betschart

57 ball contacts, 14 ball losses and only four out of twelve tackles won - Liverpool's new signing Florian Wirtz is not getting up to speed in the duel with Galatasaray Istanbul. As in his first seven games with the Reds, the German failed to score a goal - and was criticized for his performance.

Reds legend Jamie Carragher, for example, is in favor of leaving Wirtz out for the time being. "He's just not up to it at all," said Carragher according to the Daily Mail.

Wirtz is a young player who has come into a new league and still has a lot of time ahead of him as a Liverpool player. "But at the moment I think he needs to be taken out of the team so Liverpool can get back to what it was last season and then build confidence and develop defensive stability from there," believes the 47-year-old, who has played his entire career for Liverpool FC. "Because at the moment it's a mess."

Not the Wirtz from Leverkusen

Mladen Petric also said in the blue Sport studio: "It's not yet the Wirtz we know from Leverkusen. He needs to be a bit braver and you get the impression that he has too much respect for his teammates." Time and again, Wirtz plays one pass too many instead of going for the finish himself.

Marcel Reif agrees with Petric: "He doesn't have the influence he had in Leverkusen. I still believe in him because he's far too good a kicker. But at some point, puppy protection and caresses will become less."

Especially when Liverpool stop winning their games. "As long as they win the games and he's not really involved, you get a lot of presents," says Reif, adding: "But if you lose a game like that and lose in the league the weekend before, you can ask where Wirtz was today."

