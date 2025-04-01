Apparently Thomas Müller won't be getting a new contract at Bayern Munich. blue Sport expert Marcel Reif has mixed feelings about the club icon's imminent departure.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to consistent media reports, Thomas Müller will no longer receive a new contract at Bayern Munich.

The club icon, who has played for the Bayern professionals since 2009, is therefore about to leave. Marcel Reif says: "I wish Thomas Müller would end his football career in a different way."

For the blue Sport expert, it is clear that the contract situations of other top players are also at stake. Reif: "At some point, there will be no more money." Show more

Thomas Müller's time at Bayern Munich seems to be coming to an end - at least on the pitch. According to reports in Bild and Kicker, the club icon's contract, which expires in the summer, will not be extended. According to the reports, Müller has hoped in vain for an offer from the club.

"With Thomas Müller, one of the greatest players of recent decades is leaving the German football stage," says Marcel Reif. "He is the face of the biggest German football club. It's clear that the end of his career won't be quiet. But it really hurts if it drags on for a long time. There needs to be clarity very soon."

For the blue Sport expert, it is clear that Munich and Müller himself also have to weigh things up. "How many more minutes will he get? Does he want to do that on the substitutes' bench? And at what price?" asks Reif. Müller would probably be no more than a supplementary player next season and would certainly have to accept a drop in salary.

Thomas Müller has been with Bayern Munich since 2000. He played his first professional game in the 2008/09 season. Keystone

"I don't think it's disrespectful to be honest with each other. The only question is when Bayern started talking to Müller sensibly and openly," said Reif. "Is that only happening now? And are we surprised that it's not happening quietly? That doesn't make a good impression at the moment."

Did Eberl misjudge the situation?

In January, sporting director Max Eberl had publicly stated that a possible one-year extension to Müller's contract was "a matter of seconds" if Müller wanted it. At that time, however, the contract situations with other top players such as Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies were still open. They have now all extended their contracts.

"At some point there's just no more money. Uli Hoeness is putting pressure on us. I think Max Eberl is trapped today," says Reif. Eberl probably misjudged the situation a little and took it lightly. "Bayern wanted to lower the salary structure - and they should."

Is there still a chance of a happy ending? "The public discussion is damaging FC Bayern's image," says Reif. If issues such as respect or sensible dealings with one another overshadow financial matters, it becomes unpleasant. Reif: "The pressure in the cauldron seems to be increasing. I wish Thomas Müller would end his football career differently."