Surprises, unanswered questions and harsh criticism: Marcel Reif has a clear opinion on Julian Nagelsmann's German World Cup squad. The blue Sport expert is particularly clear about Leroy Sané.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marcel Reif comments on Julian Nagelsmann's squad nomination and reveals that he would have liked to have seen players like Führich, Mittelstädt, Bischof and Ginter in the World Cup squad.

According to Reif, Leroy Sané in particular is causing discussion. On good days he can decide games, on bad days his body language seems listless and frustrating.

Reif believes that these personnel decisions will be critically scrutinized again during the World Cup. Squad selection is likely to quickly become an issue, especially in the absence of success. Show more

In Julian Nagelsmann's German squad for the World Cup in the summer, it was above all Manuel Neuer who caused a stir. The goalkeeper was given the number 1 spot - at the expense of Oliver Baumann, who was in goal during qualifying.

When looking at the Germany squad, blue Sport expert Marcel Reif notices a few other names that are rather surprising. Nadiem Amiri, for example: "I'm delighted, because Mainz 05 is a bit under the radar. He's a great kicker and I really like the fact that he's included." Since Urs Fischer took over as coach at Mainz, the team has done extremely well, with the Germans reaching the quarter-finals of the Conference League.

Reif is somewhat more critical of Pascal Gross' line-up. The midfielder was no longer a viable option in Dortmund as he was deemed too slow and too old. "Was that the best solution?" asks Reif. The fact that Gross was called up by Nagelsmann for the World Cup is probably thanks to his transfer during the winter break. The midfielder returned to Brighton in the Premier League, where he was an undisputed regular and leader.

It could go both ways with Sané

Leroy Sané is one player who will continue to occupy Germany during the World Cup. He will be the subject of much debate: "On good days, he can play a whole world dizzy, on not-so-good days he has a body language that makes you think: 'Ah man, why don't you find another job? There are so many other good things. Make yourself useful somewhere, but not on the football pitch with your shoulders hanging down like that."

Reif would have liked to see some other players in the squad. For example, the in-form Stuttgart players Chris Führich and Maximilian Mittelstädt: "They seemed to me to be among the best in their positions. If things don't go well in Germany, many people will say: 'And what about Führich and Mittelstädt?

The same applies to Tom Bischof from Bayern Munich, who had a very good phase. "I thought he was one of the youngsters you could have taken with you." What pains Reif the most, however, is the absence of Matthias Ginter from SC Freiburg, who is a good player and has presented himself well this season: "I'm very curious to see whether Malik Thiaw and Waldemar Anton are really better in central defense."

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