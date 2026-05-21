Manuel Neuer is going to the World Cup as Germany's number 1 - which is understandable from a sporting point of view for Marcel Reif. However, the blue Sport expert sharply criticizes the DFB's handling of Oliver Baumann.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manuel Neuer will start the World Cup as Germany's number 1. Marcel Reif still considers him to be the best German goalkeeper despite his susceptibility to injury.

Reif sharply criticizes the handling of Oliver Baumann. The DFB's communication was unclear and unfair, although the decision in favor of Neuer had long been made internally.

For Reif, Germany is not one of the top favorites for the World Cup title. Nevertheless, he believes the team can do a lot if it works as a unit. Show more

Julian Nagelsmann announced his World Cup squad on Thursday. It was officially confirmed what had already become apparent over the past few days: 40-year-old Manuel Neuer will not only travel to the World Cup, but will also start the tournament as Germany's number 1.

When asked about the Bayern goalkeeper, blue Sport expert Marcel Reif said: "On a good day, he's still one of the best goalkeepers in the world, as he proved in the Champions League. You've seen how a Mbappé or Vinicius react when there's a Neuer in goal with his aura, experience and quality."

However, Reif also notes that Neuer is prone to mistakes on less good days and, at 40 years of age, is also regularly injured: "Every now and then my calf tweaks, so it's not yet completely secure." But the bottom line is that he is the best German goalkeeper and therefore Reif can live with the decision.

Communication anything but a glorious page

However, Reif has less understanding for the handling of Oliver Baumann. The Hoffenheim goalkeeper was long regarded as number 1 and, in the expert's opinion, was poorly informed. "I think that's pretty bad," says Reif clearly.

Oliver Baumann (right) once again has to give way to Manuel Neuer in the DFB goal. IMAGO/Beautiful Sports

The goalkeeper discussion had been kept open for weeks without clearly communicating that a rethink had long since taken place internally: "The national coach stood up in the sports studio last Saturday and threw a few empty phrases in the air - and in the afternoon they let Oliver Baumann, the designated number 1 goalkeeper for everyone, run into an interview in which he says that he still assumes he is number 1, although the decision had long since been made otherwise," Reif criticizes.

Of course, competition is part of the business, he emphasizes. Nevertheless, Nagelsmann has to put up with criticism of his communication: "That was anything but a glorious performance."

Particularly when it came to issues such as trust, openness and clarity, his dealings with Baumann were problematic. Reif added: "Of course, the other colleagues in the squad also noticed that. That the Bayern players think it's great with Manu as number 1 - okay. But it's not just Bayern players on the road."

No world championships are won on paper

Reif believes the German national team can do "everything and nothing" at the major event. For the expert, however, Spain, France, Argentina and England are among the top favorites. But that is only on paper and, after all, no world championships are won on paper.

However, nothing speaks against Germany as world champions: "If everything clicks together and the team is more than the sum of its parts, then I see no reason why I should say that this German national team can afford to miss out on the trip."

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