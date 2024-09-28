Vincent Kompany has made an excellent start at Bayern Munich. Bayern have scored 20 goals in their last three games. blue Sport expert Marcel Reif says: "It's fun to watch him."

Bayern Munich have made an excellent start to the new season under Vincent Kompany.

They have won all their games in the Bundesliga and Champions League, but Reif warns Bayern fans that the first real test is yet to come with Leverkusen.

Reif is impressed by the Belgian's aura and personality and believes that the players are already following their coach. Show more

"Vincent Kompany came in as fourth, fifth, sixth choice. Some of them turned him down at first," blue Sport expert Marcel Reif says, describing it as a "big risk" to bring in such a young coach who had previously "crashed out" in England.

So far, the decision has paid off for Bayern. After four rounds, they have twelve points in the Bundesliga. In the Champions League, they even sent Dinamo Zagreb home with a record score of 9:2.

But Reif warns Bayern fans: "So far, they've all been opponents who weren't really on a par. Now we'll see how it goes when the wind comes from the front." The first real test won't come until next Saturday in the league against Garnit Xhaka and champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Nevertheless, FCB are doing well so far, Reif agrees. "The team is running 120 kilometers per game. And the players follow their coach. That's the decisive factor."

Reif also likes the Belgian's personality. "He has an aura, he was a great player. He has a statue in front of the Etihad Stadium in Manchester," enthuses the blue Sport expert about the ex-City captain. He continues: "He's a guy who's doing very well at the moment. He also keeps the ball low and doesn't make himself too important. It's fun to watch him."

