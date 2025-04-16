Borussia Dortmund bow out of the Champions League with a 3:1 win. Despite a respectable finish, Marcel Reif emphasizes: BVB must go over the books.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Serhou Guirassy scores a hat-trick for BVB in their 3-1 win over Barcelona. A performance that receives a lot of praise from blue Sport's Champions League studio.

Marcel Reif is aware of the BVB striker's abilities, but criticizes his body language. "When things aren't going well, he lets his wings down so much." Coach Niko Kovac needs to address this with the player.

In any case, BVB now have their hands full. Reif: "Dortmund must go over the books." They are in danger of missing out on another Champions League appearance with five rounds to go in the league. Show more

Borussia Dortmund are leaving the Champions League stage with their heads held high. After the 4:0 defeat in the first leg, Borussia showed a reaction against Barcelona and won 3:1.

BVB's man of the match was Serhou Guirassy. The summer signing scores a hat-trick and becomes the current top scorer in the Champions League. With 13 goals in 14 games, the 29-year-old is top of the table. Raphinha (Barcelona, 12 goals), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona, 11) and Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, 10) follow him.

Reif on Guirassy: "You have to change your body language"

"He can do so much," Marcel Reif praises hat-trick scorer Guirassy after the BVB exit. But the blue Sport expert immediately raises a warning finger. "You have to change your body language when things aren't going well. That's not good for the team."

Reif raises the question of where Guirassy has been in the Bundesliga in recent games. "When things aren't going well, he lets his wings down so much." It's not about getting every ball in, but about how you present yourself as a player on the pitch. Reif emphasizes: "Sometimes a player isn't just needed to score goals. You need someone who leads the way - and BVB currently lack such a player.

No whitewashing - Dortmund must go over the books

After being knocked out of the Champions League, participation in next season's campaign is uncertain. BVB are eighth in the Bundesliga - six points behind Leipzig and a Champions League place.

"They have to go over the books," said Reif, who spoke plainly despite the conciliatory finish in the top flight: "Elimination. That's enough. In Dortmund, there's always the danger of a season being glossed over." Last season's appearance in the Champions League final did more damage than good, he said. There are a few things wrong at BVB and they need to be addressed now.