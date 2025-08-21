FC Basel face a difficult task in Copenhagen after the 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Champions League play-offs. Marcel Reif believes that more was not possible for FCB in the first leg.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the 1-1 draw in the first leg against Copenhagen, FCB's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are still alive.

For expert Marcel Reif, the fact that Basel remained harmless after the break is down to a lack of quality.

The second leg will take place next Wednesday in Copenhagen. blue Sport will broadcast the match live. Show more

After the 1-1 draw in the first leg, nothing is lost for FC Basel. However, Marcel Reif believes the Danes have a clear advantage. In his brief analysis after the final whistle, the football expert said: "I don't think they didn't want to." Basel simply didn't manage to put Copenhagen under pressure: "I also felt they lacked quality in the second half. Shaqiri is an outstanding footballer - and then there's a gap."

Copenhagen can be satisfied. "If you ask Copenhagen now, they'll say that was the match plan, that's how we wanted it. They won't go home unhappy with the 1:1." However, they will probably mourn the narrow offside goal in the closing stages a little.

More on the FCB game