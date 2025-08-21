FC Basel face a difficult task in Copenhagen after the 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Champions League play-offs. Marcel Reif believes that more was not possible for FCB in the first leg.
After the 1-1 draw in the first leg, nothing is lost for FC Basel. However, Marcel Reif believes the Danes have a clear advantage. In his brief analysis after the final whistle, the football expert said: "I don't think they didn't want to." Basel simply didn't manage to put Copenhagen under pressure: "I also felt they lacked quality in the second half. Shaqiri is an outstanding footballer - and then there's a gap."
Copenhagen can be satisfied. "If you ask Copenhagen now, they'll say that was the match plan, that's how we wanted it. They won't go home unhappy with the 1:1." However, they will probably mourn the narrow offside goal in the closing stages a little.