Will Granit Xhaka soon be saying goodbye to Bayer Leverkusen? Keystone

Is Granit Xhaka moving to AC Milan? The rumors are getting hotter and hotter. blue Sport expert Marcel Reif could well imagine Xhaka in Italy - and is worried about the development at Bayer Leverkusen.

Jan Arnet

Despite a contract until 2028, Granit Xhaka could leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The hottest rumor: AC Milan are interested in Xhaka and the national team captain is said to be ready to move to Italy.

blue Sport expert Marcel Reif can very well imagine Xhaka at Milan: "I think he'll be tempted." Show more

In April, there were rumors that Galatasaray Istanbul were intensely courting Granit Xhaka and that talks had taken place. Then the national team captain himself caused a stir when he announced at his brother Taulant's FCB farewell that another Xhaka would soon be back in Basel.

But the hottest rumor now comes from Italy. AC Milan are apparently very interested in the 32-year-old midfielder, and according to a report by "Sportmediaset", the Swiss has already agreed to a move to the Rossoneri. However, his contract at Leverkusen runs for another three years. So if Xhaka wants to move, he won't come cheap for his new club.

Where does Xhaka's future lie? "I don't think Xhaka wants to be part of the new start at Leverkusen," says blue Sport expert Marcel Reif. "A new goalie is coming, Tah is gone, Frimpong is gone, Wirtz will soon be gone too. Only Xhaka has remained from the old axis."

Grimaldo, Hincapie and Schick could also leave. "And the coach has also been replaced. I have the impression that Xhaka is tired of starting all over again," says Reif. The national team captain himself recently let it be known that he is not really ready for a change.

Xhaka as the head of the new AC Milan

That's why Reif believes the time is right for a move - despite having a contract until 2028. "If I had to bet, I'd say Xhaka would go to Milan." In contrast to the Bundesliga, the Swiss player would not be one of the older players in Italy at the age of 33. "You can certainly play a little longer in Italy and the stress on the pitch isn't quite as great," says Reif. "I think that appeals to him."

Marcel Reif is concerned about the development at Bayer Leverkusen. Keystone

However, Milan are also undergoing a major upheaval. After a weak season and only 8th place in Serie A, there will be many changes. With Massimiliano Allegri, there is also a new coach who is known for ultra-defensive, destructive football. Does that really suit Xhaka, whose great strength is creating play with the ball at his feet?

"Allegri will have to adapt. You can't just play defensive football at Milan. The Milan players can't stand that," says Reif. "Allegri has had great times with Juventus. If he can adapt his ideas, Xhaka will fit in very well as the head of a new team." Albanian Igli Tare is also the new head of sport at Milan, who will now completely overhaul the team. Among others, former star Luka Modric is set to arrive.

What next for Leverkusen?

And what will happen with Leverkusen? "You have to ask yourself what exactly the plan is. They are bringing in a Dutch coach who stands for attractive attacking football (Erik ten Hag, editor's note). They bring in young talents who are more of a promise for the future," says Reif. "But the team that was so strong the season before last is falling apart. If Xhaka also leaves now, then you're starting from scratch."

