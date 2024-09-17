0:3 against Aston Villa - Young Boys' opening game in the top flight was a complete failure. The second goal conceded was a particular talking point. Marcel Reif says: "You can't play Champions League like that."

YB lose their opening game in the Champions League at home against Aston Villa 3-0 without any discussion.

The second goal conceded is a big gift for the English side. The criticism from blue Sport expert Marcel Reif is correspondingly harsh.

The YB professionals are also disappointed. Sandro Lauper says: "We have to admit to ourselves that it was simply not enough today."

The scene from the 38th minute even has Marcel Reif speaking Bernese German. "I don't know," the blue Sport expert shakes his head as he looks back at the goal that made it 2-0. "I don't know what's going on in my head."

After an attack by Aston Villa, Young Boys seem to have cleared the situation. But instead of clearing the ball out of the danger zone, defender Mohamed Ali Camara blindly passes it back to goalkeeper David von Ballmoos. Ollie Watkins intervenes and Jacob Ramsey is then able to slot in effortlessly.

"You also get that against Vevey and Lausanne. And then it happens on a night like this," says Marcel Reif. "A goal that makes the world look at you and say: kids, is that how you want to play Champions League? No, you can't play Champions League like that."

At this level, you have to make the right decisions in situations like this. Here, however, the Bern team acted headlessly. Reif: "No decision was made at all. Just 'let's play a bit'. You can't even do that in the school playground. You can't do that. That pulls the plug for good. After that, the game was over."

"That was simply not enough today"

In fact, not much more came from Bern after this goal. The YB players were correspondingly disappointed after the game. "We made too many mistakes, which you can't make at this level. Then you're brutally punished," said goalkeeper David Von Ballmoos to blue Sport.

Sandro Lauper speaks of "lapses in concentration" and says that the team simply didn't produce enough. "We knew that we had to make as few mistakes as possible. We definitely didn't manage that today. A 3-0 defeat at home hurts, but we have to admit to ourselves that it was simply not enough today."

A lot of frustration for the Young Boys. After a poor start to the season in the Super League, the Champions League was supposed to give them confidence. The bottom team face Winterthur at the weekend. Von Ballmoos: "It's a different competition again. We finally want our first win in the championship. That's the focus now."