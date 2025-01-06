Reiner Calmund is back on his feet after collapsing. Keystone

While filming a TV show at the beginning of December, Reiner Calmund suffered circulatory problems and collapsed. Now the former football official is speaking out and telling us how dramatic it really was.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former football official Reiner Calmund is struggling with cardiac arrhythmia.

In December, the 76-year-old collapsed while filming the TV show "Grill den Henssler".

Calmund is now feeling better again. "The doctors said it was really close for me," he tells Bild. Show more

It happened in December, in the middle of filming the cooking show "Grill den Henssler": judge Reiner Calmund collapsed and the emergency doctor had to intervene. In hospital, the former Bayer Leverkusen manager was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, a cardiac arrhythmia.

Calmund is now feeling better again and would love to go straight back to the set and the stove, he tells the "Bild" newspaper. However, the 76-year-old also tells us how close he really was a month ago.

After his collapse, he had to have a stent (a small metal tube to keep blocked or narrowed blood vessels open) inserted, as his carotid artery was apparently 90 percent blocked. Calmund: "The doctors said it was really close for me."

Useful Christmas present from wife Sylvia

But now he feels "fit as a fiddle" again. Also thanks to his wife Sylvia, who takes care of her loved one's health. Sylvia gave Calmund a smartwatch as a Christmas present.

"It reliably shows that my ECG is OK, my oxygen supply is right and my heart is beating in the right rhythm," he says. The watch even reminds him to exercise and go to bed on time.

Calmund and his wife are now going on vacation to Thailand to relax. "Once there, I'll be looking after the children's charity 'Human Help Network', which I support and which is very close to my heart."

