FC Basel strengthens its midfield with the young Brazilian Metinho. Screenshot FC Basel Website

FC Basel is strengthening its midfield. The 21-year-old Abemly Meto Silu, known as Metinho, has joined the current Super League runners-up from France on loan until the end of the season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Brazilian-Congolese dual national is under contract with Troyes from Ligue 2, but has already been on loan to Sparta Rotterdam in the Netherlands for the last one and a half years.