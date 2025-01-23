Paolo Tramezzani gets a defensive midfielder for the upcoming tasks at Yverdon Keystone

Yverdon are strengthening their squad with Paraguayan midfielder Cristian Nuñez.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 27-year-old last played in Argentina for first division side Banfield. The 1.66 m tall South American, who specializes in defensive duties, has signed a contract with Yverdon until the summer of 2026, the club announced on social media.

Yverdon, who have been coached by Paolo Tramezzani since the winter break, have been without a win since the end of October. The Vaud side, who host Servette on Saturday, are in penultimate place in the Super League.