Super League Reinforcement from South America for Yverdon

SDA

23.1.2025 - 13:21

Paolo Tramezzani gets a defensive midfielder for the upcoming tasks at Yverdon
Keystone

Yverdon are strengthening their squad with Paraguayan midfielder Cristian Nuñez.

Keystone-SDA

23.01.2025, 13:21

The 27-year-old last played in Argentina for first division side Banfield. The 1.66 m tall South American, who specializes in defensive duties, has signed a contract with Yverdon until the summer of 2026, the club announced on social media.

Yverdon, who have been coached by Paolo Tramezzani since the winter break, have been without a win since the end of October. The Vaud side, who host Servette on Saturday, are in penultimate place in the Super League.

