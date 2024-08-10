There has been speculation for a long time, but now they are official: the transfers of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from FC Bayern to Manchester United. The Dutchman bids an emotional farewell.

Defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are moving from German football record champions FC Bayern Munich to Manchester United. This was announced by both clubs. The clubs did not disclose the terms of the transfer.

De Ligt is said to bring the Munich club a fixed transfer fee of 45 million euros, Mazraoui 15 million euros. Bonus payments are also to be added. In Manchester, de Ligt has a contract until the summer of 2029 with an option for a further year. Mazraoui signed until the summer of 2028, also with an option to extend for an additional year.

The 25-year-old de Ligt said an emotional farewell to the Bayern fans on Instagram. "It was a great honor to have played for a wonderful club like FC Bayern for two years," he wrote. He wishes the club many more titles. De Ligt moved to Munich from Juventus Turin two years ago for a transfer fee of around 70 million euros. However, the central defender did not establish himself as an undisputed regular at Bayern.