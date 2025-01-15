FCB coach Fabio Celestini has got reinforcements. Keystone

FC Basel have secured their first new signing of the current transfer window.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Super League runners-up have signed Nigerian winger Philip Otele on loan until the summer, as FCB announced in a press release.

Otele joins the Super League from Al-Wahda in the United Arab Emirates. The 25-year-old recommended himself for a move to the more lucrative championship in the Middle East last season at Romanian league runners-up Cluj with 18 goals and 8 assists. However, things didn't go as planned for him there, so the loan move to Basel came about. Basel, who were already interested in him last summer, have an option to buy him permanently.

"Philip Otele is a very explosive player who brings another interesting element to our attacking play with his physicality," FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki is quoted as saying in the press release. "He is a great alternative for the wing or up front."

With 40 goals, FC Basel had the most successful offense in the Super League before the winter break, which ends this weekend. Fabio Celestini's team start the second part of the season on Sunday with the top match at leaders Lugano.