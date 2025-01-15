  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"A very explosive player" Reinforcement from the Middle East for FC Basel

SDA

15.1.2025 - 19:20

FCB coach Fabio Celestini has got reinforcements.
FCB coach Fabio Celestini has got reinforcements.
Keystone

FC Basel have secured their first new signing of the current transfer window.

Keystone-SDA

15.01.2025, 19:20

15.01.2025, 19:53

The Super League runners-up have signed Nigerian winger Philip Otele on loan until the summer, as FCB announced in a press release.

Otele joins the Super League from Al-Wahda in the United Arab Emirates. The 25-year-old recommended himself for a move to the more lucrative championship in the Middle East last season at Romanian league runners-up Cluj with 18 goals and 8 assists. However, things didn't go as planned for him there, so the loan move to Basel came about. Basel, who were already interested in him last summer, have an option to buy him permanently.

"Philip Otele is a very explosive player who brings another interesting element to our attacking play with his physicality," FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki is quoted as saying in the press release. "He is a great alternative for the wing or up front."

With 40 goals, FC Basel had the most successful offense in the Super League before the winter break, which ends this weekend. Fabio Celestini's team start the second part of the season on Sunday with the top match at leaders Lugano.

More from the department

Premier League in the ticker. Will Arsenal keep up with Liverpool or will Tottenham be a stumbling block?

Premier League in the tickerWill Arsenal keep up with Liverpool or will Tottenham be a stumbling block?

Bundesliga in the ticker. Sané also scores a lightning goal for Bayern in the 2nd half

Bundesliga in the tickerSané also scores a lightning goal for Bayern in the 2nd half

Test matches and training camps. YB celebrate resounding victory in final test ++ Lucerne dismantle Winti ++ Yverdon concede defeat

Test matches and training campsYB celebrate resounding victory in final test ++ Lucerne dismantle Winti ++ Yverdon concede defeat

Lausanne coach doesn't get it. Magnin:

Lausanne coach doesn't get itMagnin: "I would have nominated Sanches for two categories"

Coach Sahin faces fateful match. Reif:

Coach Sahin faces fateful matchReif: "If Dortmund don't react, the season will be in the dumps"