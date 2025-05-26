The list of interested parties for Gregor Kobel is long. No wonder, after all, the Swiss has been performing strongly in the Bundesliga for years. The Zurich native has been playing for Borussia Dortmund since 2021. Although his contract with BVB runs until 2028, there have been repeated rumors of the 27-year-old's departure. Chelsea in particular are said to have been keen on Kobel, who has also been the new number 1 in the national team since last summer.

However, Kobel recently assured BVB officials that he would not be seeking a transfer this season at least. He explains his reasons in "Bild". "Everyone knows that I feel extremely comfortable in Dortmund. I love the fans, the stadium, the club and the atmosphere. Everyone knows that and sees it when I'm on the pitch. I really appreciate that."

Kobel will probably stay at BVB. Keystone

When asked whether he has put his dream of playing in the English Premier League on the back burner, Kobel says: "I can't remember ever saying that this was my dream."

He wants to qualify for the 2026 World Cup with Switzerland. He is currently playing with BVB at the Club World Cup in the USA.