Borussia Dortmund is once again parting ways with its squad planner Sven Mislintat. dpa

After ongoing internal disputes, Borussia Dortmund is taking action. The squad planner has to leave the club.

A good two weeks after the departure of head coach Nuri Sahin, Borussia Dortmund has also parted ways with squad planner Sven Mislintat. The 52-year-old had only returned to BVB in the summer.

BVB did not initially comment on the reasons for the separation. The club merely announced that it had released Mislintat "with immediate effect". Sporting director Lars Ricken personally informed the squad planner of this decision today.

It is said that there have been repeated disagreements between sporting director Sebastian Kehl and Mislintat in recent months. These disputes are said to be one of the reasons for the failed transfers and problems in the squad. Dortmund will face Mislintat's former employers VfB Stuttgart on Saturday. Niko Kovac will then sit on the BVB bench for the first time as the new head coach.

BVB squad repeatedly criticized

In the first half of the season, there was repeated criticism of the small squad. Following a number of staff absences, BVB had experienced major sporting problems. After 20 match days, Dortmund are currently only eleventh in the table and four points behind fourth place - the club's minimum target.

There had already been signs of Mislintat's departure in recent days. Sporting director Ricken repeatedly dodged questions on the subject during Kovac's presentation on Tuesday.