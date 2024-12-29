  1. Residential Customers
Liberation for Akanji & Co. Relief for Guardiola: "We needed this"

dpa

29.12.2024 - 21:13

In his 500th competitive match for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola can cheer again. Also because his best striker has rediscovered his scoring instinct. Liverpool show their class at West Ham in the evening.

DPA

29.12.2024, 21:13

29.12.2024, 21:23

Coach star Pep Guardiola has ended the results crisis in his anniversary game with Manchester City. After just one win from 13 competitive matches, the English champions achieved a much-awaited victory with a 2:0 (1:0) win at Leicester City in the Premier League. Guardiola was able to celebrate freely on the touchline in his 500th competitive game for Man City.

"Hopefully the result will help us get back on our feet," said Guardiola. "We needed it, every one of us," added the Catalan, who had been feeling a bit under the weather recently, according to the British media after the game. "It wasn't an ideal performance, but we'll take it. (...) The result is the most important thing to clear our heads."

Brazilian Savinho (21st minute) with his first league goal for the Citizens and the recently hapless star striker Erling Haaland (74th minute) ensured a conciliatory end to the year after one setback after another in recent weeks. "It was a difficult time," said goalscorer Haaland. "Now it's New Year and I'm not thinking so much about football for now. Now we can recover a bit."

The gap to leaders Liverpool FC remains 14 points after the Reds won 5-0 (3-0) at West Ham United this evening. It was the fourth league win in a row for Jürgen Klopp's successor Arne Slot's team, who are eight points ahead of second-placed Nottingham Forest.

Guardiola had suspected it

"Sooner or later it will happen, I know that," Guardiola said in a Sky interview before his anniversary game about the much-anticipated turnaround: "The sun will shine again."

The victory against Leicester, coached by Ruud van Nistelrooy, was also secured by Switzerland star Manuel Akanji. The Swiss played for 90 minutes.

Transfers planned for January

The most serious crisis during Guardiola's time in Manchester will nevertheless have consequences, with City looking to add personnel in the winter. "Of course we have to try," said Guardiola with a view to the transfer period starting on January 1. Thanks to the Abu Dhabi royal family as solvent owners, Man City have already responded to weaknesses with transfers in the past.

