This year's blue Sport Kids Day once again offered the youngest fans an insight into sports reporting. This is what impressed the participating children most about a football match.

Syl Battistuzzi

On Sunday, seven children had the opportunity to take part in the live broadcast of the blue Sport match between FC Zurich and Servette. They supported the reporters, commentators and producers on site with their tasks - and also stood in front of the camera themselves, for example during the interview with Nati coach Murat Yakin.

The enthusiasm of the talented presenters who took part was huge.

Reactions to the blue Sport Kids Day "We had very diverse insights."

"To experience how much it takes to make it as perfect as the viewers can see on TV."

"I found it very exciting to see what the consoles look like and where they do what."

"To see how everything was filmed. And also where everything is edited."

"I found the day super exciting and cool from start to finish. It was super varied and it remains my dream job." Show more

Other young talents who want to take a look behind the scenes at the Swiss "Home of Football" - and perhaps discover their future dream job - should definitely take the opportunity to apply for the next blue Sport Kids Day (in the new season, date still to be decided).