  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

A look behind the scenes "Remains my dream job" - reactions to the blue Sport Kids Day

Syl Battistuzzi

10.3.2025

This year's blue Sport Kids Day once again offered the youngest fans an insight into sports reporting. This is what impressed the participating children most about a football match.

10.03.2025, 19:00

On Sunday, seven children had the opportunity to take part in the live broadcast of the blue Sport match between FC Zurich and Servette. They supported the reporters, commentators and producers on site with their tasks - and also stood in front of the camera themselves, for example during the interview with Nati coach Murat Yakin.

"Cool, now you're totally the Basel duo"Nati coach Yakin talks about his new assistant Callà for the first time on blue Kids Day

The enthusiasm of the talented presenters who took part was huge.

Reactions to the blue Sport Kids Day

  • "We had very diverse insights."
  • "To experience how much it takes to make it as perfect as the viewers can see on TV."
  • "I found it very exciting to see what the consoles look like and where they do what."
  • "To see how everything was filmed. And also where everything is edited."
  • "I found the day super exciting and cool from start to finish. It was super varied and it remains my dream job."
Show more

Other young talents who want to take a look behind the scenes at the Swiss "Home of Football" - and perhaps discover their future dream job - should definitely take the opportunity to apply for the next blue Sport Kids Day (in the new season, date still to be decided).

More Super League

Champions League thriller. Bayern's Eberl warns ahead of second leg in Leverkusen:

Champions League thrillerBayern's Eberl warns ahead of second leg in Leverkusen: "It will be very, very heated" - Wirtz ruled out

Son of goalkeeping legend. Louis Buffon makes professional debut and faces first international match - but not for Italy

Son of goalkeeping legendLouis Buffon makes professional debut and faces first international match - but not for Italy

YB sporting director von Bergen steps down. Fringer:

YB sporting director von Bergen steps downFringer: "The poor guy was a pawn sacrifice"