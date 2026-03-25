Remo Freuler is looking forward to the clashes against Germany and Norway. Keystone

Ahead of the test matches against Germany and Norway, national team star Remo Freuler speaks at a media conference about the anticipation of the "derby" against the big neighbors, his uncertain future and the World Cup.

Jan Arnet

Remo Freuler has already played 293 games in Serie A. Stephan Lichtsteiner's record as the player with the most appearances in Italy's top flight is only eight games away. There are exactly eight games left to play in this Serie A season. So it's quite possible that Freuler will equal the record of his former international colleague Lichtsteiner - and then leave Italy?

Freuler's contract with Bologna expires in the summer. What comes after that is completely open, the 33-year-old explained on Wednesday at the media conference in Horben, Germany. "I don't know myself yet. I have some plans, but what exactly will happen will become clear in the summer."

Freuler has played in Serie A since 2016 - with the exception of one year with Premier League side Nottingham (2022/23 season). "I'm not averse to staying in Italy, but I'm looking at all the options," he says. Only one thing is certain: "I can't imagine returning to Switzerland at the moment."

Freuler would like Italy to be his fourth World Cup group opponent

His attachment to Italy is strong. Freuler would also like to see the Azzurri make it through the World Cup play-offs and finally qualify for a World Cup again after 2014. "I hope we can play against them in the USA."

It would be Switzerland's second group game at the World Cup. The opener will be against Qatar on June 13. Freuler is already optimistic: "It will be important to get off to a good start in the tournament so that we can rekindle the euphoria. I think a lot is possible for us then." Switzerland will then face Canada at the end of the group.

Looking forward to the "derby" against Germany

First up on the agenda, however, are the test matches against Germany and Norway. The midfielder is particularly looking forward to the clash against the Germans on Friday: "It's like a derby for us. In the past, we've had very good and intense duels against them. That will certainly be the same on Friday."

Switzerland came close to victory at Euro 2024 in Germany, only for the hosts to equalize in stoppage time. Freuler: "We showed that we're on a par with the top teams. I think that will also be the case on Friday, we certainly won't hide."

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