In his career, Remo Freuler has missed just seven games due to injury. The national team midfielder doesn't have a secret recipe for this. "I have a good lifestyle," he says.

Jan Arnet

There are footballers who spend half their career at the physiotherapist and in the rehab center. And then there are players like Remo Freuler, who are hardly ever out injured. In 2019, he missed a game with Atalanta, in 2022 muscular problems forced him to take a two-week break and in March of this year, the veteran had to cancel two national team games due to flu.

Otherwise, the 33-year-old has always been spared injuries. What is his secret? "I don't do anything out of the ordinary. I look after my body and eat well," says Freuler at the media conference the day before the important World Cup qualifier in Sweden. "I have a good lifestyle."

As a central midfielder, Freuler runs a lot, but rarely has to sprint. "Maybe it helps that I'm not that fast. That's why I'm not as susceptible to strains and muscle injuries," he smiles. "I think there's also a bit of luck involved. Maybe it's also innate in me."

