Frenchman Hervé Renard will become the new head coach of the Ivory Coast national team.

A brief stint with Tunisia is followed by a move to the Ivory Coast: Coach Hervé Renard

He is taking over from Emerse Faé. The Ivorian Football Federation announced the signing on social media.

Renard had previously coached the “Elephants” of West Africa from 2014 to 2015 and led them to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations. At the last World Cup, the 57-year-old coached Tunisia in their final group stage match.