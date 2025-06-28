Can Lionel Messi also cheer against former club PSG at the Club World Cup? Picture: Keystone

It was only two years. It remained an unfulfilled love affair for Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain. Now they are meeting again. A rendezvous of a special kind - more prehistory is hardly possible.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Inter Miami and Paris Saint-Germain face off in the round of 16 of the Club World Cup. For Lionel Messi, it's a reunion with his former club.

While Messi fell far short of expectations during his time at PSG, the French serial champions have become the benchmark of European and possibly even global football in the post-Messi era.

The performance against PSG could be Messi's last against a major European team. Show more

The liaison between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain is getting a thrilling World Cup replay two years late. Since the pairing was decided in the round of 16, French media have been listing various Messi grievances. From annoying neighbors to a lack of recognition after his World Cup title with Argentina and a conclusion that no one wants to hear after a relationship: "It was two years in which I wasn't happy."

And his ex, who never became Messi's true love, sent her regards in advance: "See you on Sunday." Embedded in the congratulations on Messi's 38th birthday last Tuesday, accompanied by photos of a happy Messi with and in a Paris Saint-Germain jersey and tracksuit.

It will be a forced rendezvous on neutral ground. The game will not be played in Messi's new adopted home of Miami, but in Atlanta. "The reunion between Lionel Messi and PSG is likely to be icy," predicted France's Le Figaro, while Spain's sports paper Marca suspects: "Messi against Luis Enrique, Inter Miami against PSG, the hottest game of the Club World Cup."

Messi factor? Why Inter Miami are at the World Cup at all

In sporting terms, there are two teams facing each other with a clear division of roles. Inter, with its ageing former Barça giants, is sixth in the Eastern Conference in Major League Soccer.

The fact that co-owner David Beckham's club are allowed to play in the Club World Cup at all is due to their Supporter's Shield award last year. At the time, Inter was the team with the most points in the regular MLS season. "I am therefore delighted to announce that you will be one of the best teams in the world representing the USA at the new Club World Cup 2025 and will even be the host club," announced FIFA boss Gianni Infantino at the time.

Inter were the penultimate of the 32 participants. However, some saw Messi's importance as the decisive factor for the first tournament of this magnitude. The fact that Inter Miami even played the opening game fitted the critics' view. Messi and his teammates were unable to do better than a nil draw against Al-Ahly from Egypt.

The performance against PSG could be Messi's last against a big European team - mind you, it could. Inter bosses want to extend his contract so that he can continue to play for Miami in the coming World Cup year. His contract expires at the end of the year.

Recent speculation about another possible move to Saudi Arabia could accelerate the talks. Two years ago, Al-Hilal tried to bring Messi to the league where his decades-long rival Cristiano Ronaldo was already playing with an offer worth billions. That didn't work out, and Messi decided against it for the sake of his family.

PSG better than ever before

In the post-Messi era under Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain has become the benchmark of European and possibly even global football. Champions League winners with a 5:0 win in the final against Inter Milan.

The stars are no longer Messi, Neymar or Kylian Mbappé, who all tried in vain, even together, to make PSG the number one in Europe. The ruler of the Parc des Princes is Luis Enrique.

And a few others at Inter Miami, apart from Messi, know all too well what he can do. Because they all - Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets as well as Miami head coach Javier Mascherano - once played under Luis Enrique at FC Barcelona.

And they all won the final against Juventus in Berlin ten years ago and were crowned Champions League triumphants. Messi once called Luis Enrique, alongside Pep Guardiola, the best coach he has played under.

Miami's advantage? When Messi plays with anger

Those are the fond memories that come with this particular pairing between Inter Miami and PSG. The unpleasant one is Messi's past in Paris.

His PSG record is far below his usual average. It took him 75 appearances to score 32 goals in a Paris shirt, an average of 0.43. At Barça it was twice as high (0.86). Messi has also scored 50 times in 62 games for Miami.

He was welcomed as a savior after his forced departure from FC Barcelona. Messi bid a tearful farewell after two decades of unprecedented success. The club's extremely tight financial situation put an end to the collaboration.

There was enough money in Paris. Just no love. In the end, Messi was even booed by the fans. The Argentine, who led the Albiceleste to their fifth World Cup triumph during his time at PSG, will not have forgotten the other dissonances either. Inter's advantage? "It's better for us if Messi plays with anger," says coach Mascherano.

