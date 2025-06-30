Biel and Basel will face off again this year in the Swiss Cup. The picture shows Lois Ndema (left) and Basel's Philip Otele. Keystone

In the Swiss Cup, the 1st main round will see a rematch of this year's final between Basel and Biel from the Promotion League. This is the result of the draw in Muri near Bern.

The first main round of the Swiss Cup will take place from August 15 to 17.

Cup winners FC Basel will face the 2025 finalists FC Biel.

FC Zurich travels to Wettswil-Bonstetten, the team led by coach and former national team captain Stephan Lichtsteiner. Show more

The team from Biel gave double winners Basel more of a challenge in the final at the Stade de Suisse in Bern on June 1 than the 4-1 result would suggest. The Seelanders had previously eliminated two teams from the Super League, Lugano (quarter-final) and Young Boys (semi-final).

Never before had a third-class team in Switzerland reached the cup final. However, the main goal of promotion to the Challenge League was missed. The success in the cup also aroused desire. Defender Damian Kelvin signed for Lugano, while Winterthur secured the services of striker Brian Beyer, who scored the 1:1 in the final.

The Zurich club Wettswil-Bonstetten, which plays in the 1st division, received another attractive draw. The team with former national team captain Stephan Lichtsteiner as coach will host FC Zurich, a team from the top division, in the 1/32 finals for the third year in a row. With Lausanne-Sport (against Vevey-Sport), Lucerne (Perlen-Buchrain), St. Gallen (Walenstadt) and Thun (Breitenrain), other Super League teams will face opponents from the same canton. First division side Courtételle can look forward to facing Young Boys, while Lachen/Altendorf from the 2nd interregional league will face Grasshoppers.

The matches were drawn from four regional pots. The matches in the first main round will take place from August 15 to 17.