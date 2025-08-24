  1. Residential Customers
"I'm a Werder Bremen player" Reporter mistakes Werder captain for a Frankfurt player after jersey swap

24.8.2025 - 09:00

Marco Friedl and Werder Bremen lose 1:4 against Frankfurt in the Bundesliga opener.
IMAGO/Jan Huebner

A jersey swap during a Bundesliga football broadcast creates a curious situation. At the second attempt, the conversation works.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • After the 4-1 defeat against Frankfurt, Werder captain Marco Friedl steps in front of the Sky microphone.
  • Friedl had previously swapped shirts with Frankfurt keeper Michael Zetterer.
  • The reporter first thinks Friedl is a Frankfurt player before he points out that he is a Werder player.
A player mix-up caused a curious moment during the Sky broadcast of the match between Bundesliga soccer team Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen (4:1). Bremen captain Marco Friedl wore a Frankfurt jersey after swapping shirts with his former colleague Michael Zetterer - and was asked by presenter Katharina Kleinfeldt about the supposed victory.

"I'm a Werder Bremen player," said Friedl. "That's my fault. Sorry," said the Sky journalist, after looking confused for a moment and then realizing her blunder. They both shook hands. "We'll start again from the beginning," Kleinfeldt added - and then conducted the interview with the Bremen player.

Friedl then explained: "I've never experienced that before. I had a chat with the woman here 90 minutes before the game because it was urgently needed or extremely important to have the media in the dressing room before the game." It was "curious" and "a bit ridiculous" that she no longer recognized him after the game, said Friedl.

